KIOS at the Movies

"Companion" – A Conversation with Director Drew Hancock

By Joshua LaBure
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:26 PM CST

In Companion, a seemingly idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when Iris (Sophie Thatcher) begins to uncover unsettling truths about herself. Invited to a remote lakeside estate with her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) and their friends, she starts experiencing strange lapses in memory and an eerie sense of detachment. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, Iris is forced to confront reality—she isn’t who she thought she was. Blending palpable tension with sci-fi horror and incredibly effective comedy, Companion explores the fragility of identity, the ethics of artificial intelligence, and the blurred lines between love and control. Did I also mention that it's funny?

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure sits down with writer and director Drew Hancock to discuss his new film, Companion. They talk about his experience growing up in Omaha, the film’s writing process, and how he assembled his incredible cast, including stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid.

Companion is now in theaters!

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
