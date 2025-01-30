"Companion" – A Conversation with Director Drew Hancock

In Companion, a seemingly idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when Iris (Sophie Thatcher) begins to uncover unsettling truths about herself. Invited to a remote lakeside estate with her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) and their friends, she starts experiencing strange lapses in memory and an eerie sense of detachment. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, Iris is forced to confront reality—she isn’t who she thought she was. Blending palpable tension with sci-fi horror and incredibly effective comedy, Companion explores the fragility of identity, the ethics of artificial intelligence, and the blurred lines between love and control. Did I also mention that it's funny?

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure sits down with writer and director Drew Hancock to discuss his new film, Companion. They talk about his experience growing up in Omaha, the film’s writing process, and how he assembled his incredible cast, including stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid.

Companion is now in theaters!