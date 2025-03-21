© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

KIOS Pop-up Cinema: Grey Gardens

By Joshua LaBure
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:02 AM CDT

Join us for a free screening of Grey Gardens at Millwork Commons on Thursday, March 27th, at 7 PM.

This 1976 documentary by Albert and David Maysles is an unforgettable portrait of Edith and Little Edie Beale—former socialites turned recluses, living in a crumbling East Hampton mansion. Eccentric, tragic, and strangely beautiful, Grey Gardens is a landmark in documentary filmmaking. Whether it’s your first time or a long-time favorite, don’t miss this chance to experience it on the big screen. That’s Grey Gardens, March 27th at 7 PM—see you there!

KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
