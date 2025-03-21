KIOS Pop-up Cinema: Grey Gardens

Join us for a free screening of Grey Gardens at Millwork Commons on Thursday, March 27th, at 7 PM.

This 1976 documentary by Albert and David Maysles is an unforgettable portrait of Edith and Little Edie Beale—former socialites turned recluses, living in a crumbling East Hampton mansion. Eccentric, tragic, and strangely beautiful, Grey Gardens is a landmark in documentary filmmaking. Whether it’s your first time or a long-time favorite, don’t miss this chance to experience it on the big screen. That’s Grey Gardens, March 27th at 7 PM—see you there!