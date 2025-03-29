Review: “Thank You Very Much”

Andy Kaufman was never just a comedian—he was a performance artist, a provocateur, and an enigma. His work blurred the lines between reality and fiction, often leaving audiences unsure whether they were in on the joke or the butt of it. In Thank You Very Much, filmmaker Alex Braverman presents a touching and engrossing portrait of Kaufman’s life and career, capturing both the brilliance and the mystery of one of comedy’s most unconventional figures.

Though Kaufman’s time in the spotlight was brief, his impact on comedy and performance art remains undeniable. He didn’t just tell jokes—he challenged audiences. Whether wrestling women, adopting bizarre alter egos like Tony Clifton, or delivering offbeat stand-up performances that felt more like avant-garde theater, Kaufman forced people to question what was real and what was an act. His humor was often uncomfortable, but it was always intentional.

Thank You Very Much features interviews with some of Kaufman’s closest collaborators and admirers. Danny DeVito and Marilu Henner, who worked alongside him on Taxi, reflect on his unique approach to comedy and his portrayal of Latka, one of the show’s most memorable characters. Bob Zmuda, Kaufman’s longtime partner-in-crime, sheds light on the elaborate pranks and performances they crafted together. And legendary comedian Steve Martin offers his own perspective on Kaufman’s singular genius. These voices, paired with rare archival footage, help shape a compelling portrait of a man who never stopped pushing boundaries.

Like many Americans, I was first introduced to Andy Kaufman through Taxi on Nick at Nite. At the time, I had no idea that he was anything more than Latka, the lovable and eccentric mechanic. It wasn’t until I saw Man on the Moon, with Jim Carrey channeling Kaufman’s spirit, that I truly began to appreciate his story. Since then, I’ve seen various short documentaries and, of course, Jim & Andy, but Thank You Very Much provides the most well-rounded and heartfelt exploration of Kaufman’s life that I’ve encountered.

The conversations with his friends and colleagues add an extra layer of humanity, making Kaufman feel less like an enigmatic trickster and more like a man who fully embraced the absurdity of existence. I found myself laughing, then feeling profoundly moved—reminded to live in the moment and find joy in the surreal.

Thank You Very Much is more than just a documentary—it’s a tribute to an artist who refused to play by the rules. Whether you’re a longtime Kaufman fan or someone just discovering his work, this film offers a fascinating look at a performer who redefined comedy on his own terms. It’s a must-watch for anyone who appreciates comedy that challenges, confounds, and ultimately inspires.

“Thank You Very Much” is now available on VOD.