KIOS at the Movies

A Nice Indian Boy with Roshan Sethi & Karan Soni

By Joshua LaBure
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:25 AM CDT

The new romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy is a heartfelt and joyful film about the cultural and familial expectations we carry—and the courage it takes to open ourselves up to love. When Naveen introduces his new fiancé Jay to his parents, they’re caught off guard to learn that Jay, though raised in an Indian family, is white and adopted. What follows is a warm, funny exploration of love, identity, and family. I really enjoyed spending time with these characters, and today I’m joined by director Roshan Sethi and star Karan Soni to talk about bringing that joy to the screen.

A Nice Indian Boy is now playing at Film Streams.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
