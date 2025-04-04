A Nice Indian Boy with Roshan Sethi & Karan Soni

The new romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy is a heartfelt and joyful film about the cultural and familial expectations we carry—and the courage it takes to open ourselves up to love. When Naveen introduces his new fiancé Jay to his parents, they’re caught off guard to learn that Jay, though raised in an Indian family, is white and adopted. What follows is a warm, funny exploration of love, identity, and family. I really enjoyed spending time with these characters, and today I’m joined by director Roshan Sethi and star Karan Soni to talk about bringing that joy to the screen.

A Nice Indian Boy is now playing at Film Streams.