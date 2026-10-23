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KIOS at the Movies

Honeyjoon' with writer & director, Lilian T. Mehrel (Part 2)

By Joshua LaBure
Published October 23, 2026 at 9:18 AM CDT

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Lilian T. Mehrel to discuss her new film, Honeyjoon, which beautifully explores the pain of grief and the complexities of healing with humor and a deep sense of humanity.

We’ll have more of my conversation with Lilian T. Mehrel later this week, so be sure to tune in for part two.

And if you’d like to see Honeyjoon on the big screen, Projecting Cinema Club is hosting a screening at ACX Cinemas on October 26th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.

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Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure