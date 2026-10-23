Honeyjoon' with writer & director, Lilian T. Mehrel (Part 2)

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker Lilian T. Mehrel to discuss her new film, Honeyjoon, which beautifully explores the pain of grief and the complexities of healing with humor and a deep sense of humanity.

We’ll have more of my conversation with Lilian T. Mehrel later this week, so be sure to tune in for part two.

And if you’d like to see Honeyjoon on the big screen, Projecting Cinema Club is hosting a screening at ACX Cinemas on October 26th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.