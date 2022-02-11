© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Marcos Mora & LEDC Are Seeking $50 Million of ARPA Funds for South Omaha, Mora Explains Why on KIOS

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST
South Omaha Before Covid.jpg
South Omaha Before COVID

$50 million of Nebraska’s federal COVID-19 relief ARPA funds are being sought by two state senators from Omaha and a group of Latino businesspeople. They are calling for those funds to be directed to economic recovery in South Omaha, saying Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recommended budget leaves out the hard-hit community.

The Latino Economic Development Council (LEDC) has presented a list of South Omaha projects they think should receive the $50 million. Those include revitalizing the Plaza de la Raza and South 24th Street, small-business support and recovery loans, a sports complex at Hitchcock Park, job training and affordable housing construction and rehabilitation.

The Latino Economic Development Council is a newly formed group led by South Omaha business and community leaders Itzel Lopez, Armando Salgado, and Marcos Mora.

Marcos took some time out of his very busy schedule to chat with Mike Hogan from “Live & Local” on KIOS-FM about the issues at hand. He also mentioned that State Sen. Tony Vargas introduced a bill that would appropriate $50 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to create a South Omaha Recovery Grant Program. A hearing for that bill is Monday, February 14th. (https://nebraskalegislature.gov/calendar/hearings_range.php?weekly=next)

