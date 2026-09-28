Photographer Michael Stryder’s “Inside: 60 Portraits, 60 Days” Opens at The Union For Contemporary Art

The Union for Contemporary Art strengthens the cultural and social landscape of our community by using the arts as a vehicle to inspire positive social change. Their latest exhibition is “INSIDE: 60 Portraits, 60 Days” by photographer Michael Stryder and is on view now through October 10, 2026.

During his two-part interview with KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” host, Mike Hogan, Michael discussed how he came up with the idea for the collection. Michael explained that INSIDE is a striking collection of portraits taken during the early days of Covid of a variety of Omahans quarantined in their spaces. He captured one portrait a day for 60 days. Born from a climate of shared anxiety, the project ultimately matured into a powerful testament of the time.

More information about the exhibition and the hours during which one can see it is available at https://www.u-ca.org/exhibitions/inside-60-portraits-60-days.