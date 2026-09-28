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Live & Local Omaha

Photographer Michael Stryder’s “Inside: 60 Portraits, 60 Days” Opens at The Union For Contemporary Art

By Mike Hogan
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:54 PM CDT
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The Union for Contemporary Art strengthens the cultural and social landscape of our community by using the arts as a vehicle to inspire positive social change. Their latest exhibition is “INSIDE: 60 Portraits, 60 Days” by photographer Michael Stryder and is on view now through October 10, 2026.

During his two-part interview with KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” host, Mike Hogan, Michael discussed how he came up with the idea for the collection. Michael explained that INSIDE is a striking collection of portraits taken during the early days of Covid of a variety of Omahans quarantined in their spaces. He captured one portrait a day for 60 days. Born from a climate of shared anxiety, the project ultimately matured into a powerful testament of the time.

More information about the exhibition and the hours during which one can see it is available at https://www.u-ca.org/exhibitions/inside-60-portraits-60-days.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan