September is “Hunger Action Month” and Food Bank for the Heartland’s Stephanie Sullivan Asks You to Help While There Is Still Time

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Food Bank for the Heartland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a vital focus: to provide food to children, families, seniors, and veterans facing hunger in Nebraska and western Iowa, to ultimately eliminate hunger in our communities, and to serve our neighbors with respect, integrity and urgency. The Food Bank serves 93 counties—77 in Nebraska and 16 in western Iowa.

During her interview with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan, Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications for Food Bank for the Heartland, Stephanie Sullivan, explained the Mission of the organization: To eliminate hunger in the Heartland by ensuring consistent access to healthy foods through community partnerships.

Their volunteers help keep the 76,000 square-foot warehouse running quickly and efficiently, and their donors are essential to the success of their programs and mission. 96 cents of every dollar they receive, goes back into this community.

In order to bring attention to “Hunger Action Month,” Food Bank for the Heartland is proud to partner with Feeding America to inspire people to take action and raise awareness for millions of Americans facing the impossible choice of hunger. Join the Food Bank in helping raise 1.5 million meals for our neighbors in need.

This year, September 29 is “Hunger Action Day” and everyone can show your support of hunger relief efforts by wearing orange! Also, in support of Hunger Action Month, buildings and structures around the metro will be lighting up in orange, including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and Physicians Mutual.

You can donate, volunteer, or get food help by going to the website https://foodbankheartland.org/.