Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical "Come From Away" Opens 102nd Season of Omaha Community Playhouse

On September 11th, 2026, the Omaha Community Playhouse open its 102nd season with “Come From Away.”

This Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the story of events that happened on September 11, 2001. That day, 38 commercial airplanes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers from around the world were unexpectedly diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. As fear and uncertainty spread, the people of Gander opened their homes and hearts to complete strangers. Based on this remarkable true story, “Come From Away” celebrates the kindness, resilience, and human connection that emerged during an extraordinary moment in history.

The show runs through October 11th.More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/come-from-away/.