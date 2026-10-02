10th Annual Porchfest OMA This Sunday Brings Over 90 Performances to the Community for Free!

Porchfest OMA is a free community festival held annually in Omaha's Gifford Park neighborhood.Emily Cox discusses how this is the 10th Annual Porchfest OMA and it’s on Sunday, October 4, 2026 from 11am to 6pm. The free community festival has over 90 performances that take place on 13 stages in Omaha’s Gifford Park Neighborhood at 33rd & California Street.

**Live music, poetry, comedy, art, and dance

**Food and drink from local food trucks and neighborhood vendors

**Beer garden at California Bar next to/overlooking the market stage

**Local merchant booths and festival gear available for purchase

**Pedicabs available to get you from porch to porch

**No fee to attend, but bands love tips!

More information and a schedule of events can be found at https://porchfestoma.com/.

-