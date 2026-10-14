Education Rights Counsel’s Lauren Micek Vargas Discusses Education Rights in This Extended Interview

With a mission of protecting the right to learn for every child through collaboration, advocacy, and the law, Education Rights Counsel (ERC) removes legal barriers so all children stay in school and thrive.

ERC believes in all children, and champions every child’s right to stay in school, make appropriate progress and meet challenging objectives.Founder and CEO, Lauren Micek Vargas, chatted with Mike Hogan during this extended interview about the obstacles that some children and their families may face while working hard to get an education.

Lauren also discusses an event, “Friendly Frights & Education Rights” October 17, 2026 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, 6400 S. University Dr., Omaha, NE 68182, to which she extends an invitation to everyone.

More information about the organization and the event can be found at https://www.educationrightscounsel.org/.