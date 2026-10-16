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Live & Local Omaha

American Midwest Ballet Opens Their 17th Season, Artistic Director and CEO Erika Overturff Discusses on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published October 16, 2026 at 10:12 AM CDT
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American Midwest Ballet (AMB) is in its seventeenth season of professional dance. The season will open October 17 and 18 with Momentum, AMB’s annual mixed-repertory program of ballets in a variety of styles, at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

As CEO Erika Overturff discussed during her interview with “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan, Momentum is AMB’s bold menu of brilliant dance, featuring: A Light in the Dark, Ann Reinking and Melissa Thodos’ inspiring, critically acclaimed true story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan; Habaneras, the Music of Cuba, a colorful and sweeping portrait created by modern master Frank Chaves; and Erika Overturff’s new, delightfully dark, and unexpectedly joyous Danse Macabre!

Erika also discussed the balance of the season which includes The Nutcracker on November 21 & 22 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center and on December 4-6 at the Orpheum Theater. Then, in the spring of 2027 it’s Cleopatra performed April 10 & 11 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center as well as on April 24 at the Orpheum Theater.

More information can be found at https://amballet.org/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan