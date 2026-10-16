American Midwest Ballet Opens Their 17th Season, Artistic Director and CEO Erika Overturff Discusses on KIOS-FM

American Midwest Ballet (AMB) is in its seventeenth season of professional dance. The season will open October 17 and 18 with Momentum, AMB’s annual mixed-repertory program of ballets in a variety of styles, at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

As CEO Erika Overturff discussed during her interview with “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan, Momentum is AMB’s bold menu of brilliant dance, featuring: A Light in the Dark, Ann Reinking and Melissa Thodos’ inspiring, critically acclaimed true story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan; Habaneras, the Music of Cuba, a colorful and sweeping portrait created by modern master Frank Chaves; and Erika Overturff’s new, delightfully dark, and unexpectedly joyous Danse Macabre!

Erika also discussed the balance of the season which includes The Nutcracker on November 21 & 22 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center and on December 4-6 at the Orpheum Theater. Then, in the spring of 2027 it’s Cleopatra performed April 10 & 11 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center as well as on April 24 at the Orpheum Theater.

More information can be found at https://amballet.org/.