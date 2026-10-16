Omaha Community Playhouse Invites You to Celebrate Halloween with "Evil Dead: The Musical!" Vincent Orduna Explains the Show’s History

Artistic Director of the Omaha Community Playhouse, Vincent Orduna, chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the horror/gore classic Evil Dead: The Musical! And this is a fun, scream-worthy cult classic! A weekend getaway turns into outrageous chaos when friends face the supernatural. Beneath the splatter lies a story of loyalty, survival, and standing together when everything falls apart.

Vincent discussed that before there was a musical, there was Evil Dead. He talked about the history of the franchise, from its beginnings as a low-budget horror film to its evolution into a beloved cult phenomenon. Evil Dead: The Musical! is a comedy musical which combines the plots of Evil Dead 1 and Evil Dead 2. There are also small doses of Army of Darkness elements mixed in, though the tone of the musical more closely follows the comedic tone of that film.

The show runs through November 8th.

More information about the show and surrounding events can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/evil-dead-the-musical/