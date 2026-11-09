Whispering Roots is Working Hard to Eliminate Hunger Through Education, Innovation, and Donation

According to Feeding America, 34,570 children in the Omaha metropolitan area are “Food Insecure.” In addition, 40% of all children living in North Omaha are “Food Insecure.” Live Well Omaha states that over half of all children in the affected areas reported “rarely” eating fresh fruits and vegetables. These facts underscore the importance of our work and the need for their presence in the communities.

Whispering Roots, Inc. is an award winning, IRS certified 501(c)3 organization that is dedicated to bringing healthy fresh food, nutrition education, innovative agriculture techniques and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) education to students and residents living in urban and rural socially and economically under served communities.

During this interview with Whispering Roots Community Educator Tess Foxall, we learn that Whispering Roots uses Aquaculture, Hydroponics, Aquaponics (the combination of Aquaculture and Hydroponics) and Urban Agriculture to grow healthy food and expose children and families to great tasting nutritious food options through “hands on” experiential learning and growing activities. Their soilless, controlled environment process allows them to grow crops “year round” despite extreme external environmental conditions. Their techniques educate our students and the public in “next generation” farming techniques, hunger alleviation strategies and healthy food production.

More information can be found at https://www.whisperingroots.org/.