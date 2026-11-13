Opera Omaha Guest Artist & Tenor Demetrious Sampson Jr. Discusses “La Boheme,” “Rent,” and His First Visit to Omaha

The world’s most beloved opera graces the Opera Omaha stage in this production of “La Boheme.” For centuries, Puccini’s starving artists have moved hearts with their bohemian ideals and singular hope. Tonight and Sunday at The Orpheum Theater audiences can enjoy this classic opera.

Tenor Demetrious Sampson Jr. is singing the role of Rodolfo and he spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s“Live & Local” about the show, his career path, and his first visit to the greater Omaha metro area.

Information and tickets for the 11/13/26 and 11/15/26 performances at The Orpheum Theater can be found at https://operaomaha.org/production/la-boheme/.