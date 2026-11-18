They have a mission to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride through inspiring, inclusive, diverse, provocative, and complex stories that explore both the ordinary and extraordinary of the queer experience. And they present some wonderful theatrical works! They are Voices in Alliance and their latest theatrical offering is the play “Last Summer At Bluefish Cove.”

Actress Mackenzie Zielke spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the show, how close the cast has grown together, and how relevant this show is today.

Information about the show and the theatre can be found at https://www.viaomaha.org/.