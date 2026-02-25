Omaha Blues Society March Show

Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.