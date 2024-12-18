© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Metro Jazz Quartet: Songs of Love

Published December 18, 2024 at 8:17 PM CST

Following sold-out 2023-24 Season performances, experience jazz “club style” with the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Lied Commons. This exciting quintet includes many of the finest jazz musicians in Nebraska performing a wide variety of music from your favorite legendary jazz composers. The Lied Commons club scene will feature table seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and cocktails available for purchase throughout the evening.

Showtimes:

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 7:30 PM

For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-favorite-love-songs

