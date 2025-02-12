© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

The 2025 UNO/OPA Jazz Festival

Published February 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST

The 2025 UNO/OPA Jazz Festival will take place at UNO on Friday, February 28 and at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha on Saturday, March 1.

Friday will include daytime professional performances and clinics. The Friday evening headliner performance will feature James Morrison, the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO) and the Great Plains Great Big Band featuring professional guest artists and adjudicators.

Saturday will feature a clinic presented by Paquito D'Rivera and an evening performance by MAYJO and the UNO Jazz Ensemble featuring Paquito D'Rivera and other special guest artists.

For more information you may visit www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php

