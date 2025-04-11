© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published April 11, 2025 at 12:42 PM CDT

A concert with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensembles and special guests will take place Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30pm

The concert will take place at the Strauss Performing Arts Center Concert Hall on the UNO Campus, 60th and Dodge Streets.

Guest artists Toms Rudzinskis and Dominykas Vysniauskas from Jazeps Vitols Latvian Music Academy will perform with UNO Jazz 1 and MAYJO.

For more information you may visit events.unomaha.edu/event/uno-jazz-ensembles-concert

