Following sold-out 2023-24 and 2024-25 Season performances, experience jazz “club style” with all new programs from the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Lied Commons. This exciting quintet of superb Nebraska jazz musicians performs a wide variety of music from your favorite legendary jazz composers. The Lied Commons club scene features table seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and cocktails available for purchase throughout the evening.

Showtimes

Friday, September 26, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 7:30 PM

For more information you may visit: www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-broadway-lights-hollywood-dreams