The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra celebrates 50 Years

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will celebrate their 50 Year anniversary during their 2025-2026 season. Over 160 musicians have performed with the NJO during the past 49 years. Many of the band's current musicians have been with the NJO for over 30 years, including two who have been there since the beginning. The NJO is excited to have a number of alumni returning to sit in on each concert to celebrate the 50th Anniversary Season. Each concert will feature music performed during each decade, reflecting on the guest artists who played with the band and some of the places the band has performed.

SCHEDULE OF CONCERTS

1975 - 1984

Thursday, October 16, 2025, 7:30 pm

1985 - 1994

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 7:30 pm

1995 - 2004

Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 7:30 pm

Featuring the 2026 Young Lions All-Star Band

2005 - 2014

Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 7:30 pm

Featuring the Westside High School Concert Jazz Band

2015 – 2025

Thursday, May 21, 2026, 7:30pm

Featuring the 2026 Young Jazz Artist Competition Winner

Concerts will take place at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel

333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska.

For more information you may visit call 402-477-8446 or visit the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at: artsincorporated.org/njo

