The legendary Marilyn Maye holds the record for the most guest appearances by a singer on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, with 76 show-stopping features that led Johnny to dub her the “Super Singer.” A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be part of celebrating Johnny Carson’s 100th birthday. Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook. Expect to hear entertaining stories of her time on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson!

The Houston Chronicle termed her “A National Treasure,” and the Smithsonian Institution chose her recording of “Too Late Now” for its Best Compositions of the 20th Century permanent collection, alongside artists including Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland. Maye regularly performs for capacity crowds at NYC’s 54 Below, and made her Carnegie Hall solo concert debut in 2023.

Marilyn Maye will perform on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:30 PM at the Lied. For more information you may visit :

https://www.liedcenter.org/