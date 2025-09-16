Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Experience an evening of unparalleled artistry and musical mastery with the sensational Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra led by nine-time GRAMMY® Award winning trumpeter and music director Wynton Marsalis. Bringing the art form of jazz from the heart of New York City to audiences around the world, this sensational 15-member ensemble celebrates the spirit of jazz and its enduring influence performing a vast repertoire from historic compositions to newly commissioned works. Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln at 7:00pm on November 2. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org