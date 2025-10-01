Jonathan Karrant sings “The Great American Songbook”

The Brownville Concert Series presents Jonathan Karrant bringing to the stage classic jazz standards with contemporary interpretations.

Acclaimed singer Jonathan Karrant performs some of the most beloved songs from The Great American Songbook. With a repertoire that spans classic jazz standards and contemporary interpretations, Karrant brings a modern elegance to the timeless genre of jazz.

Showtimes are Friday October 3rd at 7:30 p.m. ; Saturday October 4th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday October 5th at 2:00 p.m.

For more information you may visit brownvilleconcertseries.org