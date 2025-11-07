Critically acclaimed jazz vocalists Jackie Allen and Susie Thorne celebrate their life-long musical journeys in a new show, “Live at the Levine: How I Became a Jazz Singer”. The show features the two artists with songs from their youth through their development into classic Jazz repertoire with personal stories, humor and shared history. Allen and Thorne are backed by top-notch Nebraska musicians Jeff Jenkins, Hans Sturm and Joey Gulizia.

Allen and Thorne will perform in “Live at the Levine: How I Became a Jazz Singer” on Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 16 at 3:00 PM at the J. Levine Performing Arts Theater, Jewish Community Center of Omaha, 333 S. 132nd Street, Omaha. Seating is limited. For tickets, you may visit: jccomaha.org/performing-arts/special-events/

