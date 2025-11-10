Boney James to perform in Omaha

Saxophonist and composer Boney James blends his distinctive style in new ways with the release of Slow Burn. With a mix of jazz, pop, and funk elements, Boney James has become one of the most influential jazz artists of the present day. He will bring his Slow Burn tour to the Holland Performing Arts Center on November 21.

Boney James’ Slow Burn recording is a new high point in a remarkable career that now spans more than three decades and includes a long list of accolades; four GRAMMY nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album and four RIAA Gold Record certifications. In 2009, Billboard named James one of the Top 3 Contemporary Jazz Artists of the decade. In 2024 year Boney became the first ever artist to score 20 number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.

Saxophonist and composer Boney James will perform with his band at 7:30pm on November 21st at the Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit o-pa.org