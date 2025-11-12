UNO Jazz Ensemble and José Valentino present Somos UNO CD release concert

The University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) Jazz Ensemble will celebrate the release of its Latin Jazz Big Band album, Somos UNO (We Are One), with a special concert on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall at UNO’s Strauss Performing Arts Center.

The event features Latin Grammy® Award–winning multi-instrumentalist Dr. José Valentino performing with the UNO Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Pete Madsen. Opening the evening is the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO), showcasing Omaha’s rising jazz talent. Admission is Pay Your Own Price — $0 and up.

Event Highlights:

3:00 PM — Workshop: The Art and Process Behind Somos UNO in Room 105

6:30 PM — Album Playback Premiere in Concert Hall

7:30 PM — CD Release Concert featuring José Valentino and MAYJO

Post-Concert — Reception & CD Signing in Lobby

Somos UNO represents a bold collaboration between UNO Jazz Studies and Dr. José Valentino, blending Latin jazz traditions with contemporary big band innovation. The album cover, created by internationally acclaimed artist Pablo Atchugarry, symbolizes unity and cultural expression.

Contact & Social:

📧 petermadsen@unomaha.edu | 📞 402-554-2297

Follow us: @UNOmahaJazz