Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

New York Voices

Published November 24, 2025 at 11:19 AM CST

Beginning in the mid-1980s, the band that would be known as the New York Voices formed from a group of musical misfits at upstate New York’s Ithaca College. Through the years, the three formative members, Peter Eldridge, Kim Nazarian, and Darmon Meader, have remained together despite geographical distance and expanding careers, with Laura Kinhan remaining the fourth member since the 90s. Having collaborated with institutions such as the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera, and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band, this powerhouse is set out to educate and spread the love of jazz to the world.
The New York Voices will perform in Omaha on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Holland Music Club. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

