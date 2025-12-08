© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Vesper Concerts: The Rosenblum Jazz Trio with Laura Anglade

Published December 8, 2025 at 12:16 PM CST

The second annual Vesper holiday concert features New York-based jazz musician Ben Rosenblum and his jazz trio, along with special guest singer Laura Anglade from Toronto, Canada, a young jazz vocalist currently making a name for herself on the jazz scene. Experience music of the season in the beautifully decorated sanctuary. Concert takes place at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street on Tuesday, December 9 at 7pm. For more information you may visit: vesperconcerts.org

