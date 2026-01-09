Trinidad born Etienne Charles is a performer, composer and storyteller, who is continuously searching for untold stories and sounds with which to tell them. His lush trumpet sound, varied compositional textures and percussive grooves soothe and excite listeners while tackling difficult subjects in his music. In his performance Earth Tones, he puts on a multimedia jazz performance documenting peoples and regions that are, and will be, severely affected by climate change.

Etienne Charles and Creole Soul will perform at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 PM. For more information you may visit o-pa.org