Sweden's Queen of Swing Gunhild Carling to perform in Lincoln

Known as “the wonder woman of jazz”, Swedish multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling truly can do it all! A master of instruments including trombone, bagpipes, recorder, banjo, ukulele, harp, and sometimes up to three trumpets at once, Carling brings high-energy vintage swing to the stage with jaw-dropping skill and theatrical flair. Postmodern Jukebox has featured her talents in several videos that have gone massively viral, including a singing/tap dancing/ten-instrument jazz cover of Pharrell’s “Happy.” A dazzling entertainer with style to spare, All About Jazz raved “Sweden’s Gunhild Carling is truly a musical experience to behold.” She will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 20 at 7:30 PM. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org