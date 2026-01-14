© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Sweden's Queen of Swing Gunhild Carling to perform in Lincoln

Published January 14, 2026 at 12:16 PM CST

Known as “the wonder woman of jazz”, Swedish multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling truly can do it all! A master of instruments including trombone, bagpipes, recorder, banjo, ukulele, harp, and sometimes up to three trumpets at once, Carling brings high-energy vintage swing to the stage with jaw-dropping skill and theatrical flair. Postmodern Jukebox has featured her talents in several videos that have gone massively viral, including a singing/tap dancing/ten-instrument jazz cover of Pharrell’s “Happy.” A dazzling entertainer with style to spare, All About Jazz raved “Sweden’s Gunhild Carling is truly a musical experience to behold.” She will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 20 at 7:30 PM. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

