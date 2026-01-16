Known as one of jazz’s most vibrant emerging artists, Endea Owens is a Detroit-raised recording artist, bassist, and composer. She has toured and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Jennifer Holliday, Diana Ross, Rhonda Ross, Solange, Jon Batiste, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Cyrus Chestnut to name a few. Endea’s work has appeared on Jon Batiste’s Grammy® Award-winning album We Are, Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah, and H.E.R’s widely acclaimed Super Bowl LV performance.

Endea Owens & The Cookout first performed in Omaha at Jazz on the Green in 2014. They will return to perform at the Holland Music Club on Friday, March 13. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

