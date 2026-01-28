Replicating the look and sound of performances by genre-breaking artist Carlos Santana, tribute band Smooth Sounds of Santana continues the traditions of fusion and world music into the modern day. Here you’ll find a community and songs that transcend genre and all cultural boundaries. Initially from Southern California, the band has brought their production across the United States and Canada. With attention to the smallest detail, including the exact instruments Santana and his band used, the focus is always on authenticity. This ticketed concert supports Project Harmony and is open to the public. Show takes place on Friday, February 6 at 8:00 PM at the Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit o-pa.org