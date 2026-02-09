The 2026 UNO/OPA Jazz Festival will take place at UNO on Friday, February 27th and at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha on Saturday, February 28th.

Friday will include daytime professional performances and clinics including Aubrey Logan with UNO Jazz I and the UNO Faculty Jazz Combo.

The Friday evening headliner performance will feature the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO) and the Great Plains Great Big Band featuring professional guest artists and adjudicators.

Saturday will feature a clinic presented by New York Voices and an evening performance by MAYJO and the UNO Jazz Ensemble featuring New York Voices and other special guest artists.

For more information you may visit www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php