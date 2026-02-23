Under the direction of pianist, composer, and arranger John Beasley, six award-winning jazz musicians present a century of music from one of the genre’s most influential and controversial icons. Miles Davis can be credited with almost every important development and innovation in jazz from the mid-'40s to the early 1990s, with Beasley backing him since the pianist was 20 years old. "Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis At 100" takes place on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 PM at the Orpheum Theater. For more information you may visit omahaperformingarts.org