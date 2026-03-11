Metro Jazz Quintet: Titans of Jazz

Following sold-out 2023-24 and 2024-25 Season performances, experience jazz “club style” with all new programs from the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Johnny Carson Theater. The Metro Jazz Quintet presents music of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Stan Getz and more! The Carson Theater club scene features table seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and cocktails available for purchase throughout the evening.

Showtimes are:

Friday April 24 at 7:30pm

Sunday April 26 at 4:00pm

For more information you may visit:

www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-titans-jazz