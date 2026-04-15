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Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Lincoln

Published April 15, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

The most popular big band in the world brings back to the stage timeless classics like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Get “In the Mood” for an elegant evening of swing as the 17-piece Glenn Miller Orchestra dazzles and delights in their return to the Lied Center!
They will perform on Thursday, June 18 at 7:30pm at the Lied Center in Lincoln.
For more information you may visit: www.liedcenter.org/event/glenn-miller-orchestra-1

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Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays) OtherJazz CalendarKIOS Local Content