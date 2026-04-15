The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Lincoln

The most popular big band in the world brings back to the stage timeless classics like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Get “In the Mood” for an elegant evening of swing as the 17-piece Glenn Miller Orchestra dazzles and delights in their return to the Lied Center!

They will perform on Thursday, June 18 at 7:30pm at the Lied Center in Lincoln.

For more information you may visit: www.liedcenter.org/event/glenn-miller-orchestra-1