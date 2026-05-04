Jazz in June 2026

Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s almost time for the return of Lincoln’s favorite summer tradition! Spend your Tuesday evenings in the gorgeous green space behind the Lied Center enjoying FREE concerts from top names in jazz from all over the country. Each concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

The 2026 season also marks the return of the Jazz in June Food Festival, bringing in some of the best local food vendors, serving a variety of unique cuisines from all over the world each Tuesday evening from 5pm-9pm on R Street between 12th & 13th. From local favorites to cuisine from around the world to sweet treats for cooling off on warm June evenings, the Jazz in June Food Festival has something for all tastes!

For $30, VIP tickets guarantee you a spot right up front in the VIP section. Bring a lawn chair or blanket!

CHECK OUT THE LINEUP BELOW!

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Terell Stafford

Tuesday, June 2/7:00pm

Hailed by piano legend McCoy Tyner as “one of the great players of our time,” trumpeter Terell Stafford is a fiery trumpet virtuoso with brilliant technique and an electrifying sound. He has performed with the famous Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and has been a leader of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia. His collaborations span generations with his blend of jazz and classical with a deep expression of soul.

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Tammy McCann

The Legendary Ladies of Jazz: Ella, Sarah, Dinah, & Billie

Tuesday, June 9/7:00pm

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Tammy McCann from Chicago brings a powerful, sultry, and deeply expressive voice that blends classical technique, gospel soul, and jazz storytelling to create a sound entirely her own. From Carnegie Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center, and alongside legends like Ray Charles and Branford Marsalis, McCann delivers performances that are as electrifying as they are unforgettable.

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Jackie Allen & Hans Sturm

Tuesday, June 16/7:00pm

Acclaimed jazz vocalist Jackie Allen brings world-class artistry with a hometown connection. Praised by Rolling Stone for her “four-hundred-dollar-a-bottle jazz,” Allen’s luminous voice has graced stages from The Blue Note to global festivals worldwide. Joined by acclaimed bassist Hans Sturm, she delivers performances of remarkable musicality, storytelling, and chemistry—an unforgettable night of jazz at its finest.

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Josh Hoyer's Colossal 4

Tuesday, June 23/7:00pm

Get ready for an evening of gritty, high-octane soul and blues that’s equal parts Memphis, Motown, and modern fire. Fresh off a win at the International Blues Challenge, The Colossal 4’ssound is raw, authentic, and impossible to resist. Led by Josh Hoyer, the award-winning four-piece band includes Myles Jasnowski (guitar), Mike Keeling (bass) and Mike Rhian (drums). Inspired by the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans and San Francisco, the band continuously crosses musical boundaries both in style and era.

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Night of Wonder

A Tribute to Stevie featuring The Downtown Collective

Tuesday, June 30/7:00pm

Celebrate the timeless genius of Stevie Wonder in this electrifying tribute from the Downtown Collective featuring a live 12-piece band! Fresh off their 2025 debut at the House of Blues Las Vegas, they are one of the Midwest’s premier entertainment groups performing for special events across the country with top musicians and infectious energy. Featuring both note-for-note renditions and their own creative new spins on hits like “Superstition,” “Sir Duke,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” and “I Wish,” this concert brings Stevie’s music to life as the finale for Jazz in June’s 35th Anniversary Season.

For more information you may visit: www.liedcenter.org/jazz-june-2026

