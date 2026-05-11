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Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Jazz On the Green 2026

Published May 11, 2026 at 12:19 PM CDT

Jazz on the Green, the beloved Omaha tradition, is back for another summer of free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing!

Jazz on the Green takes place six consecutive Thursdays, July 9 - August 13. Lawn opens at 5 p.m., performances start at 7:30, with preshow entertainment beginning at 6:30. Blankets and chairs are encouraged, and leashed pets are welcome. Refreshments including beer, wine and champagne are permitted.

The concert lineup for 2026 includes:
July 9 – USAF Heartland of America Band “Raptor”
July 16 – CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
July 23 – José Valentino and the UNO Latin Jazz Ensemble with Michael Pujado
July 30 – J & The Causeways
Aug. 6 – Brittany Davis & Black Thunder
Aug. 13 – Braxton Cook

Jazz on the Green takes place at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing - 3110 Farnam Street in Omaha. More information is available at o-pa.org/jotg.

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