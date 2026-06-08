NOMAFEST 2026

NOMAFEST is a four-day celebration of music, culture, and community in North Omaha. The festival takes place August 13-16 and features the talented Mohini Day experience on Thursday, an evening with acclaimed artist Frank McComb and a free public masterclass on Friday, a free community concert on Saturday at the Gene Leahy Mall featuring MonoNeon, The Bar-Kays, and Keyon Harrold, and artist Richie Love on Sunday. Blending world-class talent with arts education and community connection, NOMAFEST highlights the vibrant culture and creative spirit of North Omaha. For more information you may visit northomahamusic.org