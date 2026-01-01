Wednesdays & Fridays 7-9 PM

Jazz with Mike Jacobs celebrates the rich history, artistry, and enduring appeal of jazz. From the pioneering recordings of the 1920s to today’s newest releases, the program explores the full spectrum of the genre, including swing, bebop, Latin jazz, and beyond. Whether revisiting legendary performances or discovering contemporary artists carrying the tradition forward, Jazz with Mike Jacobs offers listeners a journey through the sounds, styles, and stories that have shaped jazz across generations.

Hosted by longtime KIOS broadcaster Mike Jacobs, the show also maintains a strong commitment to the local jazz community, featuring artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln while partnering with area organizations to highlight major concerts and events through music and interviews. With a deep appreciation for the music and the people who create it, Jacobs brings both knowledge and enthusiasm to every program. Straight-ahead and in the pocket, Jazz with Mike Jacobs is your destination for great jazz on KIOS.