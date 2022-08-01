Last Call news/August 2022

Some exciting news on the local live Jazz scene: saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin will perform at Jazz on the Green in Omaha on August 11th! Admission is Free. Her CD from last year, Pursuance: The Coltranes was a revelation of inspired music and profound artistry. I will feature that CD on Last Call this weekend! More information on this and other Jazz on the Green performances is on our Jazz Calendar page on this website.

We also have articles this month on Theo Croker and Grachan Moncur III for your viewing pleasure.

The Last Call comes your way 9-11pm Saturdays on KIOS-FM and streaming to where you are via this website.

Thanks for listening & stay cool!

-Christopher Cooke

