Join fellow book lovers for OPL’s Virtual Book Bash! Attendees will hear about new and exciting books from library staff, have a chance to win bookish prizes, and get to chat virtually with fellow book lovers. Attendees will end the night with a list of their favorite titles from the evening. Printed Book Bash guides can be picked up at your local OPL branch starting February 1st, while supplies last. Reading enthusiasts and book clubs are encouraged to attend.