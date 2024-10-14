Legends and Libraries D&D Club

Adventure starts at the library with OPL’s Legends and Libraries, a D&D club. This monthly program for teens ages 13-18 takes place every second Saturday from 1-4pm at the Millard Library Branch. Come learn what D&D is all about. Players of all experience levels are welcome! Also, Claire Saathoff tells us about the book Bright Sword by Lev Grossman.

And a final note, this is the last Off the Shelf for me as host. It has been a wonderful pleasure helping share the many wonderful things happening at the Omaha Public Library. The library belongs to us all and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the power of your library card. So long, and thanks for all the fish! ~ David Koesters.