Off the Shelf

Legends and Libraries D&D Club

By David Koesters
Published October 14, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT

Adventure starts at the library with OPL’s Legends and Libraries, a D&D club. This monthly program for teens ages 13-18 takes place every second Saturday from 1-4pm at the Millard Library Branch. Come learn what D&D is all about. Players of all experience levels are welcome! Also, Claire Saathoff tells us about the book Bright Sword by Lev Grossman.

And a final note, this is the last Off the Shelf for me as host. It has been a wonderful pleasure helping share the many wonderful things happening at the Omaha Public Library. The library belongs to us all and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the power of your library card. So long, and thanks for all the fish! ~ David Koesters.

Off the Shelf
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
