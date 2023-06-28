© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Profiles

Omaha’s Parks: The Historic Parks and Boulevards System

By David Koesters
Published June 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT

Omaha’s historic Parks and Boulevards System, designed by landscape architect H.W.S. Cleveland, is a comprehensive, interconnected park system for the city of Omaha. It is part of the legacy left by the leadership of George L. Miller, president of Omaha’s first Board of Park Commissioners in 1889.

A special thank you to Jean and Lee Johnson for giving me their River City History Tour: Omaha’s Parks and Boulevards as done through the Durham Museum, and to Matthew Kalcevich, Director for the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation Department, for speaking with me.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
