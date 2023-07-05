© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Profiles

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park

By David Koesters
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT

One of the earliest U.S. military posts west of the Missouri River, Fort Atkinson was established in 1820 on the recommendation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and served as an important outpost for fur trade, river traffic, and American Indian relations. It was active until 1827 and located in what would become Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

Fort Atkinson has been carefully reconstructed and preserved through the Nebraska Game and Parks. Come experience this historic outpost, its visitor center, seasonal events, and living history demonstrations scheduled first weekends of the month during the summer. The park grounds are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 to April 30. The Fort is free to enter and tour, however parking on the grounds requires a Nebraska Park Sticker.

KIOS Profiles
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
See stories by David Koesters