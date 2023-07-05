Fort Atkinson State Historical Park

One of the earliest U.S. military posts west of the Missouri River, Fort Atkinson was established in 1820 on the recommendation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and served as an important outpost for fur trade, river traffic, and American Indian relations. It was active until 1827 and located in what would become Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

Fort Atkinson has been carefully reconstructed and preserved through the Nebraska Game and Parks. Come experience this historic outpost, its visitor center, seasonal events, and living history demonstrations scheduled first weekends of the month during the summer. The park grounds are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 to Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 to April 30. The Fort is free to enter and tour, however parking on the grounds requires a Nebraska Park Sticker.