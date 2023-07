Hanscom Park, at South 32nd and Woolworth Avenue in South Omaha, is Omaha's oldest park. Learn about its beginnings and the many features it has to offer the public.

A special thank you to Jean and Lee Johnson for giving me their River City History Tour: Omaha’s Parks and Boulevards as done through the Durham Museum, and to Matthew Kalcevich, Director for the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation Department, for speaking with me.