Heartland Bike Share is a large-scale municipal bike sharing system where people can check out and ride electric bikes throughout the Omaha metro area. It’s a fun way to get around the city and to see what it’s like to ride an e-bike. Learn more about how this local non-profit is connecting our community.

Special thanks to Benny Foltz, CEO of ROAM Share, for showing me what Heartland Bike Share is all about, and for being such a positive force for biking and community.