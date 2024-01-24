© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

The Knit Wits

By David Koesters
Published January 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST

The Knit Wits are a local knitting group who meet every Wednesday from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Omaha Public Library Millard Branch. They knit and crochet hats, mittens, and scarves to donate to various organizations in the area. If you can use a pair of scissors, cut material, or want to learn to knit/crochet/sew, you too can become a Knit Wit with this welcoming group.

Special thanks to Verna Peterson and all the knitters for sharing what the Knit Wits do. Also, they are always looking for donations of yarn, sweatshirts, sweaters, or blankets (stained or not), that can be reworked into new items.

KIOS Profiles
David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
