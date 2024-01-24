The Knit Wits are a local knitting group who meet every Wednesday from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Omaha Public Library Millard Branch. They knit and crochet hats, mittens, and scarves to donate to various organizations in the area. If you can use a pair of scissors, cut material, or want to learn to knit/crochet/sew, you too can become a Knit Wit with this welcoming group.

Special thanks to Verna Peterson and all the knitters for sharing what the Knit Wits do. Also, they are always looking for donations of yarn, sweatshirts, sweaters, or blankets (stained or not), that can be reworked into new items.